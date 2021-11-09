LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A sore spot on the supply chain is not enough truckers, compounding shipping delays in Nevada and beyond.
To keep products on shelves, trucking industry leaders have been voicing their concerns about the federal vaccine mandate that is set to go into effect Jan. 4 for companies with 100 or more employees.
Newly uncovered details on possible exemptions have many Nevada trucking leaders taking sighs of relief, including Paul Truman, president of Truline Corporation in Las Vegas. His company, like many others, is feeling impacts from the driver shortage, and he said the mandate could have had real consequences on his company of more than 300 employees.
"If we did have ten percent of our workforce transition, all of a sudden we wouldn't be able to meet the needs of our customers," said Truman.
Truman said about 40% of his employees report being unvaccinated, giving him more reason for concern that some would leave for smaller companies, where the mandate wouldn't apply.
"This is definitely the most discussed reason people come into my office," said Truman. He added the mandate, "would just cause a lot of disruption in the industry."
Truck drivers who work in solitude may be able to avoid the mandate.
The American Trucking Associations' President and CEO, Chris Spear, laid out more details about how the mandate could impact them.
"Drivers spend the vast majority of their workday alone in the cab and outside," wrote Spear in a recent press release. "The rule published [Thursday] exempts employees who exclusively work outdoors or remotely and have minimal contact with others indoors, and all indications thus far from the Department of Labor suggest this exemption does apply to the commercial truck driver population."
Truman is hopeful and relieved.
"For us it was a big win ... to get some common sense," said Truman.
Still, direct guidance on the mandate's effects on truck drivers has yet to come from a federal official, but Truman is hoping that happens soon. He also expressed concern over OSHA's threatened penalties for noncompliance.
"Penalties are big!" said Truman.
Companies that fail to comply with the regulations could face penalties of nearly $14,000 per violation, said OSHA.
"If it was $14,000 by every employee that didn't get tested, you'd be talking ... $100,000 to $200,000 per week for every penalty," said Truman.
Still, there are a lot of unknowns. Several lawsuits have been filed against the federal mandate.
"In the meantime we prepare, you know? We try to get ready for it happening January 4th," said Truman.
The Biden administration's vaccine mandate is intended to keep Americans safe and revamp the economy.
