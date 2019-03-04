LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A truck collided into a power pole in the east Las Vegas Valley, causing traffic delays on Monday morning.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police Lt. David Gordon, officers were called to the area of South Nellis Boulevard and East Vegas Valley Drive a few minutes after 6 a.m.
The driver of truck had collided into a power pole and was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Gordon said. The Clark County Fire Department and NV Energy also responded to the scene.
Motorists were advised to expect delays for at least an hour as the northbound lanes on Nellis approaching Vegas Valley were closed while NV Energy crews worked on repairing the power pole.
According to Gordon, Nellis was closed in both directions for at least a block. Vegas Valley was closed east towards Cabana Drive and west towards the intersection.
He said the delays could be longer, depending on how fast NV Energy crews work on repairs.
"There are live power lines down in the intersection," Gordon said. "Pedestrians and motorists should avoid the area."
No power outages were reported in the area.
Check back for updates.
