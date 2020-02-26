LAS VEGAS(FOX5)-- Huntridge Circle Park likely won't reopen until 2021, according to Las Vegas City Councilwoman Olivia Diaz of ward 3.
"We are working as quickly as we can in this partnership to redo the children's side of the park and also add an artistic element to the other two-thirds of the park," Diaz said. "So, we are hopefully diligently working to start the work on the children's side of the park by 2020 and the artistic one is also being kind of conceptualized."
Huntridge Circle Park closed in 2018 with plans to revitalize it. But, neighbors living nearby tell FOX5 the real problem with the park wasn't that it was rundown - it was its reputation as a hotbed for drug use and violent behavior that was spilling over into the surrounding neighborhood.
Shortly before it was closed, an 80-year-old women living nearby was raped and shot by a man police say had been living in the park.
One neighbor we talked to maintains that her concerns with reopening the park have nothing to do with people down on their luck. She showed us how their neighborhood even pooled money for a mural promoting resources for people she says want to help. It deliberately faces the park.
"I'm willing to wait for this park to be reopened in a safe manner," she said. "In a safe format so that all law abiding people can enjoy it and I think that that's what going to happen."
Diaz said the city is now involved in a public-private partnership with local businessman and developer J Dapper to revamp Huntridge Circle Park. Plans include an improved play area for kids and interactive art exhibits.
