LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Free parking on the strip is becoming as rare as a royal flush.
Tropicana Las Vegas has become the latest to charge for parking, but only for "special events."
Guests will be charged $15 on event nights, but Tropicana would not specify what qualifies as an event.
Tropicana Las Vegas will now charge for parking on event nights only. We are dedicated to providing all of our hotel guests, visitors and Marquee Rewards Members an enjoyable experience as soon as they step foot on our property. The event-based paid parking initiative will allow us to ensure our most valued guests always have a place to park. All cars that pay to park in the Tropicana paid parking on event days will receive a $10 voucher for Robert Irvine's Public House restaurant.
