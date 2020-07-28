LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In celebration of its 15th anniversary, downtown Las Vegas eatery Triple George Grill is offering special deals for people named George throughout August.
According to a news release, all month long, dine-in guests named George can enjoy the various offers below:
Single George – Parties with only one George, including single diners, will receive a complimentary appetizer to start their dining experience.
Double George – Parties with two individuals both named George will receive a complimentary appetizer for two paired with two expertly crafted martinis.
Triple George – Round up every George you know, because parties with up to three guests named George will receive a complimentary appetizer for the table, three martinis, and a tender 96-ounce Porterhouse to share.
To book a reservation and to learn more, visit TripleGeorgeGrill.com or call 702-384-2761.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.