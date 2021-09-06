FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2018, file photo, exploration drilling continues for Permitting Lithium Nevada Corp.'s Thacker Pass Project on the site between Orovada and Kings Valley, in Humboldt county, Nev., shown beyond a driller's shovels in the distance. A federal judge in Nevada has denied tribal leaders’ bid to temporarily block digging for an archaeological study required before construction can begin for a lithium mine. U.S. District Judge Miranda Du refused their request late Friday, Sept. Sept. 3, 2021, for a preliminary injunction blocking the trenching at the site of the largest known lithium deposit in the U.S. (Suzanne Featherston/The Daily Free Press via AP, File)