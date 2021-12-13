LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The trial for the woman accused of plowing her vehicle through crowds on the Las Vegas Strip in Dec. 2015 was continued on Monday.
Lakeisha Holloway is accused of being under the influence of marijuana when she drove onto a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk on Dec. 20, 2015. Jessica Valenzuela, a mother of three, was killed in the crash. More than 30 people were injured.
A special hearing will be held to appoint new counsel for Holloway, a spokesperson for the courts said via email. The date for the new hearing has not been set.
