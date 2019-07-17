LAS VEGAS (FOX5)- The Russian-developed app "FaceApp" that augments photos and selfies to make users look younger or older is now being questioned by cyber security experts.
The app allows users to upload photos to filters using augmented reality. Per the app's privacy policy, the photos are stored on servers in a cloud based in the U.S. and Australia, not in Russia.
"They aren't able to access any information you don't give them access to," said Las Vegas-based cyber security expert Shannon Wilkinson.
The company said it only keeps photos on the cloud servers to enhance performance and to monitor metrics of the total number of visitors and demographic patterns.
"The privacy policy and the terms of use actually say that all the information that you share with the company can be used by the company at a later date," said Wilkinson.
FaceApp's policy shows it can share the user's information only with businesses that are affiliated with the company. They will not share or sell information with third parties.
"It's really important you're aware when you're giving permissions to apps what you're sharing with those apps and what you're giving them access to. You could be giving them access to your contacts on your phone or your Facebook activity," said Wilkinson.
To review security on these apps, see what access has been granted to the apps in phone settings.
Wilkinson's advice is to share as little information as possible with apps and grant as minimal access as well.
"We have to be more cognizant of what we're sharing with the app developers," said Wilkinson.
