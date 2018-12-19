LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Spending time with family, opening gifts and eating a home cooked meal food are some of the bests parts of the holiday season, but getting to your destination during the holiday’s can sometimes be a travel nightmare.
This year, McCarran International Airport officials expect over 1 million passengers to come in and out of the airport during the holiday season.
Whether travelers are coming in or out of the airport, they can expect big crowds starting Friday.
“Be patient,” said Alia D, visiting from Detroit. ”Stop rushing, you’re going to get there.”
Alia came to Las Vegas alongside many of her coworkers who find the flight process a lot smoother than previous years.
“When they have the dogs then it’s a lot quicker,” said Mia Fox, traveling from Detroit. “Because you don’t have to take off shoes or anything.”
Christine Crews, public information officer at McCarran, said new technology rolled out by TSA also aids in creating a smoother travel experience.
“We have installed automated screening lanes at almost all of our checkpoints,” said Crews.
According to Crews, it’s a new technology that helps people skip past slower-moving passengers during screening.
“There are stations that you would walk up to,” said Crews. “So while their maybe someone on the left or the right, you’re free to cut right there in the middle.”
Some airports also have TSA 3-D scanning — that technology is not at McCarran yet, but it’s not ruled out for the future.
Still, there are extra options for travelers to speed things up.
“Pre-check,” said Crews. “Clear is a service here that can expedite that experience.”
Although holiday travel may be a hectic time of year at other airports, according to Crews, it’s not the busiest time of year for McCarran and they break records at a different time.
“Because we’re really driven by events in town, tourism, visitation business, and conventions,” said Crews. “The holidays are more of a family travel time. The difference we see is not necessarily a peak volume, but more locals.”
She said that means it will be busy in parking lots and urges travelers to give themselves enough time to park if needed.
