LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An unknown number of passengers are stranded in the Las Vegas Valley after airline and travel company Thomas Cook left travelers worldwide without a flight.
The British-based company said it was forced to liquidate overnight, cancelling all current and future flights and tour trips for its passengers.
Thomas Cook operated direct flights from the U.K. to McCarran International Airport. It was unknown how many vacationers in the valley now need assistance to return home.
The British government announced it will partner with other airlines to help all British nationals return home.
"It was a rush then trying to find out how we were going to get back home," said traveler Irvin Ndudzo, who along with Tim Smith found out they would need alternative travel plans.
Numerous people on Twitter said they spent hours on phone line with British agencies and airlines trying to book a flight back to their country.
Virgin Airlines and British Airways have assisted numerous passengers returning from the U.S. to the U.K.
Virgin Airlines tweeted out the following information:
For Thomas Cook customers currently in LA, San Fran, Las Vegas or New York, we have set up a dedicated toll free help line.If calling from the USA, please dial +1 888 747 7477.If you are overseas anywhere else please follow advice on CAA website: https://t.co/tJhTaOjKxA pic.twitter.com/I7VvaOAX8s— Virgin Atlantic (@VirginAtlantic) September 23, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.