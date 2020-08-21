LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Travelers leaving Sin City apparently leave a lot of money behind at the airport, according to the Transportation Security Administration.
Each year, according to TSA, they release an annual unclaimed money report that details the amount of unclaimed money - coins and bills - left behind by travelers in security checkpoints nationwide.
As part of the report, agents determined that Las Vegas ranked fifth nationwide in the amount of money left behind in Fiscal Year 2019 at $44,401.76.
As a whole, TSA said it collected $926,030.44 in unclaimed money in Fiscal Year 2019, including $18,899.09 in foreign currency.
According to TSA's report, the top five airports where passengers have left the most money behind were:
- John F. Kennedy International Airport - $98,110
- San Francisco International Airport - $52,668.70
- Miami International Airport - $47,694.03
- McCarran International Airport - $44,401.76
- Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport - $40,218.19
TSA notes that these totals are for money collected at hub airports. The totals could include money found at smaller airports in the area. As such, with Las Vegas being the hub airport for Nevada, its total includes money left behind at McCarran airport in Las Vegas, Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Elko Regional Airport.
TSA did not have a specific break down for year airport.
The amount found during TSA's Fiscal Year 2019, which ended Sept. 30, 2019, marked a decrease in the amount of unclaimed money collected in FY18 when $960,105.49 was left behind.
The agency notes that it is always its goal to reunite travelers with items they have left behind at checkpoints. If a traveler returns to the checkpoint within a short timeframe to claim an item that they have left behind, it is easily returned to them.
If a passenger leaves an item behind, such as a wallet, and does not realize it until they have boarded their flight, they can contact any of TSA's lost and found offices at airports across the country to identify the lost item.
The unclaimed money found at TSA checkpoints was deposited into a special fund account to provide "critical aviation security programs," the agency said.
For a complete list, visit the report “Unclaimed Money at Airports in Fiscal Year 2019.”
