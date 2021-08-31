LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The smokeless skies above Las Vegas were a welcome sight for those landing into McCarran International Airport on Tuesday, especially those escaping the Caldor Fire near Lake Tahoe.
Travelers deplaning from a Southwest flight from Reno spoke about the devastating scene they left behind.
"It's really ashy. It's falling like snow. You open your door and all the ash flies into your car. It's just really scary," said Tanya Vogel.
"I've lived there for almost 30 years, and this is the worst it's ever been," said Robert Vogel.
That smoke has been rolling into surrounding areas like Carson City, where the Vogels live.
"We're not being evacuated like all the other people in Tahoe are, bless their hearts, but it's just crazy," said Tanya Vogel.
The pair said Carson City's air quality is particularly bad due to the way the smoke settles, and added that it has been bad for months, due to the many fires West of the area.
"I've seen some smoky days but we've had 90 days of smoke," said Robert Vogel. That's why the couple said they're grateful for the first responders
"We're just praying for the firefighters every day," said Tanya Vogel.
Robert Vogel added that they're also grateful to be in Las Vegas, in the smokeless skies, at least for now.
"Oh, it's great, it's a blessing. We stepped out and said, 'yippee!'"
But the Vogels aren't the only ones thankful to be back in Southern Nevada.
One Las Vegas couple deplaning from Reno said they were just returning home after vacationing up in the Tahoe area. But of course, it wasn't exactly the summer vacation they'd hoped for.
"Well, we went up to Reno to visit our niece and our nephew, and we were going to spend time in Lake Tahoe, but unfortunately, we didn't get to do that," said Celene Rocco.
She said a lot of areas in Tahoe were not only smoky, but closed.
"Some of the south shore beach was closed, so we didn't get to go," said Rocco.
Her husband Steve Rocco said he noticed traffic from the thousands of people in Tahoe's south shore being made to evacuate.
"There was a long line of vehicles leaving the south shore area," said Steve.
The raging wildfire also created a layer of smoke in the skies that was even visible from the plane the Roccos were on.
"We could see, when we came into Reno, the level of smog, it was like it separated the stratosphere from the regular ground, and was real thick and brown," said Steve Rocco.
They too said they are thinking and praying for the brave first responders hard at work, but in the meantime, they said, "We're happy to be home."
