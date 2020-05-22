PRIMM (FOX5) -- Despite a travel advisory still in effect, people in the valley are hitting the road Friday for the Memorial Day weekend.
“I had no idea there was a travel restriction, they’re asking people to quarantine for 14 days. It’s absolutely ridiculous. I think it’s blown out of proportion. I do think [coronavirus] exists. I’m not saying it doesn’t exist but it’s absolutely blown out of proportion,” said Joe Deighan who was getting gas in Primm before traveling to California
For the first time in 20 years AAA will not issue a Memorial Day weekend travel forecast.
AAA said the economic information normally used to create the travel forecast has been undermined by Covid-19.
Most experts believe fewer people will hit the road compared to years past.
Memorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial start of summer, and usually the start of a busy summer travel season.
Nevada Department of Transportation said it is not sure what this holiday weekend will bring.
Anyone arriving or returning to Nevada is being asked by the governor’s office to self for 14 days due to the travel advisory.
The governor is expected to make a statement about phase two reopening in Nevada on Tuesday.
It’s not clear if he’ll address the travel advisory.
Nevada Highway Patrol currently has a maximum enforcement period in effect until Monday.
