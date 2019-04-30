LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – A Las Vegas woman is taking her nonprofit nationwide in an effort to help people get through trauma.
Trauma Recovery Yoga or ‘TRY’ Yoga was founded in 2015 by Joyce Bosen.
Bosen realized the idea after suffering a trauma herself. Her 22-year-old son, Jacob, who was stationed with the Navy, returned home from deployment. Bosen said he was on liberty with friends to celebrate his 22nd birthday. He jumped on a moving train but was pulled under.
"I was with him in Virginia for nine days while he passed," said Bosen.
Bosen said she became suicidal and was diagnosed with PTSD soon after. As a yoga instructor, she turned to the one thing that always gave her a reprieve from stress and life: yoga.
"I didn’t like it. I didn't like that the lights were dim, I didn't like that my back was to the door. I didn't like that people were moving about the room and I didn't know where they were, I didn't like the music they were playing because it reminded me of my son,” said Bosen. “And I was really sad because I thought, ‘Now what do I do?’"
Rather than giving up on something that usually brought her joy, she decided to modify yoga to her own needs and began to share it with others.
In TRY Yoga there is no music, the lights stay lit, no one faces the door and instructors don’t touch class goers. Bosen also applies techniques in the class to help people specifically dealing with trauma.
"[I’ve] dealt with PTSD and the combat stress from deployment,” said class goer Leland Holgate. “I could hear the alarm bells. I could smell the smells as if I was there. I could see everything going on like it had happened but I had no where to go, nowhere to move….When I took TRY I noticed the difference."
"Being a disabled person, I used to think I could never do yoga,” said class goer Angel Frechette. “And now there's these yoga classes that are accessible, accommodating, they're friendly and it actually feels like I'm a part of the class."
TRY Yoga is training instructors nationwide in order to expand the nonprofit.
“I know [Jacob] is proud,” she said. “I am so blessed to have this tribe of people who with everyone I lift, they lift me."
