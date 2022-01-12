LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One local nonprofit that assists people in emotional distress during interactions with emergency responders and law enforcement, is recruiting more volunteers and holding a training academy in February.
The Trauma Intervention Program (TIP) of Southern Nevada aims to meet a growing demand for its services. Calls for service increased by nearly 25% from 2020 to 2021. Emergency responders requested TIP assistance 1,911 times in 2021.
Due to the drastic increase, a new volunteer training academy is planned for early February.
Information and inquiries can be made at www.tipoflasvegas.org/volunteer.
