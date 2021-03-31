LAS VEGAS (FOX5) –- March 31 is International Transgender Day of Visibility, a day for transgender and nonbinary people to unite the community and its allies, and fight against discrimination and violence.
A balloon release outside The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada was just one of several local events marking the day.
“Being trans doesn’t make you any less of a human being,” event organizer Nickollii Warner said. Warner is a trans man who transitioned about 10 years ago.
“Within the past few years, I choose to get heavily involved in the community and really advocate and help people's voices be heard and be visible,” Warner said.
Jamie Lee Sprague-Ballou transitioned almost 20 years ago when societal acceptance was much different.
“I lived 40 years according to society’s standards and I just didn’t feel right. I married, I had children,” Sprague-Ballou said.
Sprague-Ballou is the founder of the group Las Vegas TransPride, now helping others in their journey to become their authentic selves.
“For me, I needed to go all the way and have the surgery done, the gender reassignment surgery,” Sprague-Ballou said.
Sprague-Ballou stated that after transitioning, it was as if the weight of the world was lifted, but being trans came with new challenges: discrimination and even assault.
“We always have to be aware of our surroundings. It’s a second instinct that we have to look over our shoulder and who is following us,” Sprague-Ballou said.
Still Sprague-Ballou said, especially in Nevada, society has come a long way.
“If a lot of us that are older now had that support when we were younger, I wonder how much better it would have been for our lives you know how much easier it would have been?” Sprague-Ballou said.
Both local groups report that their numbers are growing as more people feel comfortable transitioning. They offer support and services to anyone who needs guidance.
For more information on The Center, click here. For more on Las Vegas TransPride, click here.
