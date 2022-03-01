LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On World Plumbing Day, the National Technical Institute is hosting an open house and job fair for in-demand careers in HVAC, plumbing and electrical.
According to NTI, a skilled labor shortage has led to a severe deficit of plumbers in Las Vegas. The state approved trade school invites those looking for a new career to tour the school, speak with instructors, contractors and students on Friday, March 11 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The open house and job fair allows attendees to explore a career in plumbing with a tour of NTI’s hands-on installation, training facilities and advanced labs with the "most modern and relevant plumbing equipment in the industry."
