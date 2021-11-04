LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A representative of Trac-B Exchange, the storefront of a local harm reduction center, said it has seen an increase in the amount of reversed overdoses since the launch of a new initiative, "Impact Exchange."
Trac-B offers a multitude of services in an effort to lower the amount of drug overdoses that happen in the valley, like clean syringes and a place to properly dispose of them.
Impact Exchange works like a vending machine, giving out free kits filled with Narcan and fentanyl testing strips.
There are eight of them located across the valley.
"What we try to say is these supplies are for the general public. It's really a public health vending machine," said Chesli Cheatom, senior program manager at Trac-B Exchange. "It's really important, because you want to have it on hand if someone is overdosing."
Trac-B Exchange is also launching a 24/7 peer support program at two valley locations, including University Medical Center. For more information, click here.
