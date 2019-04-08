LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The poison found inside meat thrown into a Las Vegas man's backyard was strychnine, according to a toxicology report.
In a toxicology report provided by dog owner Sean Cornwall, whose dog ate tainted meat thrown into his backyard, the veterinarian confirmed strychnine was found in a gastrointestinal sample from one of the dogs.
According to the Center for Disease Control, strychnine is often found in pesticides, namely rat poison.
The CDC said strychnine is highly toxic even in small doses, potentially causing respiratory failure and brain damage only 15-30 minutes after ingestion.
Cornwall had his four dogs outside in his backyard on March 28 in the Lakes neighborhood, near Sahara Avenue and Ft. Apache, when they discovered a pack of meat stuffed with an unknown substance.
Of the four dogs, only three of them got near the meat, but by the time Sean’s wife found them about 30 minutes later, three of the dogs were having seizures.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said animal cruelty detectives were working to investigate the crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.