LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A hit-and-run crash that killed 48-year-old Las Vegas tow truck driver Ryan Matthew Billotte struck a chord with local truck drivers.
Late Wednesday night, Nevada Highway Patrol confirmed the hit-and-run driver had been arrested. More information on that driver was expected to be released on Thursday morning.
The tow operators are demanding more enforcement of existing laws, and are asking for new ones to be added.
"I want to be able to make it home to my family every night. That's what I want," Olmstead Towing driver Clayton Agner said.
Agner said he’s driven through three processions to honor fallen tow truck drivers around the country, in just the last month. The latest was a memorial for Billotte Tuesday night.
"The driver [Tuesday] night that was struck and killed was getting something out of a side tool box. He never saw it," Agner said.
"It's horrible,” said truck driver Derek Cornell, who knew Billotte. “This guy has a kid. He has a wife. This driver did not in any shape or form deserve to get killed for doing his job."
The tow operators said many drivers recklessly speed by when the tow trucks are stopped on the side of the road.
"I've heard of nobody getting pulled over, because they don't move over," Cornell said.
There is a state law called the “Move Over” law that requires drivers to move over and slow down for emergency vehicles, including tow trucks.
"Police departments call us to remove a wreck that's in the middle of the freeway. They need to give us authorization to run red and blues. That's what wakes people up," Cornell said.
Most tow drivers have flashing amber lights. A new Nevada law does permits tow truck drivers to use blue burning lights, which studies show are easier to see. However, drivers are asking for them to be flashing blue and red lights.
The state told FOX5 that currently there is no legislation to make changes.
"We want to see the tow operators come up to speed on the solid blue burning lights,” Andrew Bennett with the Office of Traffic Safety said. “NDOT has and their visibility has been greatly increased."
"What needs to change is the slow down and move over law needs to be enforced. We need law enforcement to start enforcing this law so we can be safer," Agner said.
Following Tuesday night’s fatal hit-and-run, some companies now plan on calling out a second truck to block a lane when responding to a call on the freeway. The hope is the added cost to drivers, and following complaints, may force the state crack down. Cornell said that would mean another $125 to drivers.
Omstead Towing sent an email to employees that it will no longer tow vehicles from the freeway. The memo reads “our employees safety and family’s are far too important to us than some $75 tow.”
