LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The countdown to Fourth of July weekend is underway, and those arriving at McCarran International on Thursday said they are ready for a celebration.
Airport spokesman Joe Rajchel said in June, 3.5 million people passed through the airport -- 600,000 more than May’s number of 2.9 million.
Janet Peterson from Florida is visiting here for the first time to watch her granddaughter in a National Vollyball Tournament.
“We don’t know what to expect but we are looking forward to it.” she said.
Stacy Gentry from Atlanta said she is a regular here, after attending the New Years Eve party in Las Vegas twice. Gentry came with her friends to celebrate her fiftieth birthday by going to see Dave Chappelle and Bruno Mars.
Chicago native Tainan Waters is a regular to Las Vegas with family living here. He said he's planning to visit a comedy club and see the fireworks display on the Fourth.
McCarran airport wants to remind all passengers that masks are required inside the terminal building and aboard aircraft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.