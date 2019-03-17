Plaza Hotel and Casino to host job fair

The sign for the Plaza Hotel and Casino is shown in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The luck of the Irish hit a Las Vegas casino this St. Patrick's Day.

A guest from Hawaii won a $1 million jackpot at Plaza Hotel & Casino playing Monopoly Millionaire, according to casino officials.

A press release said the guest was playing on the penny machine for only five minutes before hitting the jackpot.

