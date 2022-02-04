LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An Arizona man who won a jackpot in Las Vegas last month is finally getting his prize.
The Nevada Gaming Control Board said on Friday they secured the $229,368.52 jackpot from a progressive slot machine at Treasure Island.
Robert Taylor, visiting the city, hit the jackpot on Jan. 8. Due to a "communications error," according to the gaming authority, the machine malfunctioned and Taylor was unable to see that the jackpot hit.
By the time the play was reviewed, Taylor returned home. The board worked to obtain the player's identity, including reviewing multiple hours of surveillance footage, witness interviews and rideshare data analysis.
Eventually, Taylor was found.
“The Nevada Gaming Control Board is charged with the strict regulation of the gaming industry, the protection of the gaming public, and ensuring that the industry benefits the State of Nevada. I commend the agents of the Enforcement Division, particularly Agent Dan Nuqui, for ensuring that the public trust in the gaming industry remains strong by spending countless hours over two weeks to ensure that a patron is awarded winnings owed to him,” said James Taylor, chief of the Board’s Enforcement Division, in a written media statement. “I’d also like to thank the Nevada Transportation Authority for their assistance in confirming the identity of the patron. This has been a great example of government working together for the benefit of the public.”
On Jan. 28, Taylor was officially notified, and is expected to collect his winnings at the property this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.