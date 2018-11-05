LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A tourist was stabbed early Monday morning while playing slots at the Golden Nugget Casino, Las Vegas Metro police said.
A man visiting Las Vegas from outside of the country, was in the middle of gambling when another man approached him and initiated a conversation, according to police.
At one point, the suspect asked the victim for a cigarette, then without apparent warning or provocation, he stabbed the victim on the right side of his torso, police said.
The injured man alerted his brother, who was gambling a few machines away, that he had been stabbed.
The victim's brother ran after the suspect for a few blocks, but lost sight of him.
He was spotted by security at the Four Queens Casino. Police were called and the suspect was later arrested near Fremont Street and Maryland Parkway, according to authorities.
The victim was transported to a hospital where he was listed as stable. He was expected to be discharged later Monday morning, police said.
