LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas said a man from San Jose, CA won $140,000 while playing a Tarzan machine at the casino.
According to The Cosmopolitan, the man won the $140,000 jackpot on Nov. 9 after inserting $20 in the machine and placing a $2 bet.
The last major jackpot winner at The Cosmopolitan was a man who was celebrating his 30th birthday and won $1.4 million on Sept. 26.
