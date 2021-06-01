UPDATE (June 3) -- The city Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim in the stabbing as 19-year-old Elian Delacerda, of Alameda, Calif. Hawaii Police originally identified the victim as a man from Las Vegas.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5/HAWAII NEWS NOW) -- A man was killed during a fight while he was on vacation in Waikiki on Tuesday.
Authorities initially responded to a call of a fight near Ohua and Kalakaua avenues around 12:45 a.m. on June 1, Honolulu police said.
Emergency medical services said a 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene after he was found with stab wounds.
A witness, who lives in Waikiki and called police, recounted the fight that broke out before the stabbing.
“I heard a large group of people shouting,” said Richard Plekhanov. “I came by to see what’s going on. I seen couple of guys being a little bit aggressive towards another group of five people.”
The victim was believed to be a tourist and has not yet been publicly identified.
About 6 p.m. on June 1, Honolulu police arrested a 21-year-old man on a second-degree murder charge. He was identified as Oscar Cardona.
