BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- A report from the National Park Service said the 7.6 million visitors at Lake Mead National Recreational Area during 2018 spent about $336 million while visiting the park.
"These expenditures supported a total of 3,990 jobs, $149 million in labor income, $247 million in value added and $397 million in economic output in local gateway economies surrounding Lake Mead," NPS said.
The report also showed $20.2 billion of direct spending by more than 318 million park visitors within 60 miles of a national park.
According to NPS, lodging expenses accounted for most of the visitor spending at national parks, around $6.8 million, while food expenses came in second at $4 billion. Another $1.4 billion was spent at grocery and convenient stores.
NPS added that visitor spending at national parks supported 329,000 jobs nationally, 260,000 of which are jobs in gateway communities to parks. The cumulative benefit of visitor spending towards the U.S. economy was $40.1 billion.
"Visitor spending on lodging supported more than 58,000 jobs and more than 61,000 jobs in restaurants," NPS said. "Visitor spending in the recreation industries supported more than 28,000 jobs and spending in retail supported more than 20,000 jobs."
