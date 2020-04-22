LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- While the state of Nevada is staying home, many displaced pet desert tortoises still need a forever home.
Tortoise group is now offering no-human contact adoptions. That means you can apply online for a desert tortoises and have it delivered right at your doorstep.
Every year, tortoise group receives more than 1,500 requests for displaced pet desert tortoises and helps re-home hundreds into prepared backyards.
"Right now, our habitat only allows for about 40 to be safely held here and we have a waiting list as well," said Sarah Mortimer, director of operations.
Tortoise Group sees an increase in displaced desert tortoises during the spring and fall because they are found in neighborhoods or surrendered.
For more information, visit the Tortoise Group website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.