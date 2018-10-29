LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A west valley business was targeted by robbers early Monday morning.
Metro Lt. David Gordon said two armed robbers wearing ski masks entered the Torrey Pine Pub located at 6374 West Lake Mead Boulevard at 5:15 a.m.
The suspects ordered customers and employees to the floor as they took cash from the register.
Police said the robbers left the business and have not been found.
One customer was injured during the robbery. They were treated at a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.
Robbery detectives took over the investigation.
Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspects is urged to call LVMPD's Robbery Detail at 702-828-3111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.