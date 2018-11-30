LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Topgolf is kicking of the season of giving by hosting a donation drive to collect supplies for California wildfire victims.
Anyone interested in contributing to the cause can stop by Topgolf, located at 4627 Koval Lane, on Sunday, Dec. 2 beginning at 9 a.m. The goal is to fill numerous U-Haul trucks with supplies. The trucks will begin to arrive at 3 p.m., according to a release.
The following items are needed:
• Tents, air mattresses, cots and pillows
• Chargers
• Dry and canned food, bowls, carriers, crates and other pet supplies
• Baby diapers, formula, wipes, food, carriers and strollers
• Personal protection equipment such as masks and gloves
• Antibacterial ointment, band aids and first aid supplies
• Water
• Toiletry items such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, soap, toilet paper and feminine hygiene products
• New clothing
• Blankets
• Children’s books, coloring books and coloring supplies
For more information, call 702-933-8458.
