LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – If you’re looking for a fun job, Topgolf Las Vegas is hosting a job fair on Tuesday.
Positions are available in the following areas:
- Security/safety & risk officer
- Guest services
- Bartender
- Server/bayhost
- Food runner
- Kitchen staff
- Facilities
- Caddie
The event is happening from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Topgolf Las Vegas; 4627 Koval Lane.
Candidates are not required to bring a resume, but should come dressed in business casual attire and comfortable shoes.
The venue says it is looking to fill nearly 200 positions.
For more information, visit www.topgolf.com/vegascareers
