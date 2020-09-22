LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Secretary of State on Tuesday announced a new tool to track mail ballots for the general election.
The free tool, which contacts users by email, phone or text should they choose, alerts voters when their ballot is mailed to them, when it's received by the county and when it has been counted.
To sign up, visit nevada.ballottrax.net and register. Voters can also set hours they wish to be contacted.
“Voters are used to buying something online and then tracking the package from the retail outlet to their doorstep. We can now offer this same service, and the peace of mind that comes with it, to voters who vote by mail," said Wayne Thorley, Deputy Secretary of State for Elections in a written statement.
All active voters in Nevada will receive a ballot in the mail, though voting in person remains an option. Early voting starts October 17 through October 30, and Election Day is November 3.
For more information on the 2020 election in Nevada, or to check your voter registration, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.