LAS VEGAS (FOX5) An historic comeback victory over UNLV's biggest rival likely won't be the Tony Sanchez's final game as head coach. The university announced Sanchez will return for the 2019 season Thursday.
UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois released a statement Thursday morning.
After evaluating the UNLV football program with Acting President Marta Meana, Coach Tony Sanchez will return for a fifth year to lead the Rebels. We are looking forward to a successful 2019 football season including bowl eligibility, continued improvement in the classroom, and as always, a positive student-athlete experience. We have invested more resources than ever into the Rebel football program and will continue exploring every avenue to enable it to be competitive.
UNLV Football suffered six straight losses, but ended its season with a victory over rival the University of Nevada - Reno, coming back from a 23-point deficit to regain the Fremont Cannon.
