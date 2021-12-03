LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tony Hawk on Friday announced the first-ever Weekend Jam in Las Vegas.
The event will be held on May 12 through 15, 2022, Hawk said on Twitter.
Few details were immediately released, but Hawk said the event will be three days of skate events, performances by his favorite bands, video games and more.
I’m proud to announce the first-ever Weekend Jam in Las Vegas, May 12-15, 2022! 3 days of skate events, performances from some my favorite bands, the videogames that brought us together & more! The experience is all ages & incl hotel accommodations https://t.co/wUNDdtCDyo@pollen pic.twitter.com/on35nUmS3g— Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) December 3, 2021
