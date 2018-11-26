NORTH LAS VEGAS - Thanksgiving leftovers are often reheated and gobbled up at homes within days, but for some Las Vegas restaurants, they go to another hungry bunch. Scraps go to the pigs.
The co-owner at Las Vegas Livestock said this is the pigs' favorite time of the year. The pig farm gets leftovers from many valley restaurants and properties on the Strip.
That means the pigs get to eat all that delicious food that we just couldn’t finish.
“These pigs are very spoiled,” James ‘Hank’ Combs said.
Spoiled swine feasted on the holiday leftovers.
“I mean it's Las Vegas so lobster and prime rib!” Combs said. “They like leftovers. It's one of their happiest times of the year. Obviously, they get a lot of leftovers. So anything from the stuff they prepared at the buffet that they never served to stuff left over in the buffet.”
Twenty tons of food processed every day to feed more than 4,000 pigs.
“We process it,” Combs said. “It's basically cooking, boiling it for about a half hour.”
When it comes to a taste palette, these pigs aren’t very picky.
“It’s pretty simple,” Combs said. “Pigs are a lot like humans. So anything you like, they like. So they really love sweets, chocolate, ice cream. They're not so big on citrus, orange peels.”
Just don’t tell them what they’re eating.
“Bacon, it’s edible,” Combs said. “They love bacon too!”
Combs said it’s a partnership with local restaurants that spans decades.
“Las Vegas in particular, I call it the Holy Grail of food scraps,” Combs said. “Everything is in excess here right. You go to a buffet, they're not going to run out of anything. They're always going to have plenty.”
Just call it the circle of life. These hogs get to pig out before making it back to the dinner table.
“We don't have a lot of use for green waste here so I think it really fits in well with our environment,” Combs said. “Not only because of the sheer volume that we have but I feel that pork is a better by-product than soil.”
The farm already has chickens. But they hope to add cows, sheep and goats to help eat some of the other leftovers, like vegetables and produce that the pigs don’t like.
Combs and his brother developed a new way to process the food to make it more of an oatmeal texture.
