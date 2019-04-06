LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A toddler drowned in a pool at a Las Vegas home on Saturday afternoon, police said.
About 2:40 p.m. on April 6, police went to the 1900 block of Smith Street, near Vegas Drive and Michael Way.
In a text, Metro Lt. Bill Steinmetz said police were called to an unresponsive toddler who had fallen in the pool. The toddler was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead.
Abuse and neglect detectives were investigating, Lt. Steinmetz said.
"As pool season approaches, it’s important to remind all parents and caretakers of small children of the importance of utilizing proper safety and an abundance of caution when it comes to small small children in the area of pools and hot tubs," police said.
Check back for updates.
