HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A young girl died after what police called a "dog bite incident" at a Henderson home on Saturday.
In a press release, a representative for Henderson Police said their department, Animal Control and the fire department were called to a home on the 100 block of Appian Way, near I-11 and Horizon Drive.
Around 8 a.m., a 4-year-old Rottweiler injured a 15-month-old girl, police said. She was taken to Henderson Hospital where she died.
Details of the girl's injuries were not released.
Animal Control officers took the dog and it was euthanized "per the owner's request," the police said.
The investigation was on-going; check back for details.
