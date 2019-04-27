HENDERSON (FOX5) -- A young girl died after what police called a "dog bite incident" at a Henderson home on Saturday.
In a press release, a representative for Henderson Police said their department, Animal Control and the fire department were called to a home on the 100 block of Appian Way, near I-11 and Horizon Drive.
Around 8 a.m., a 4-year-old Rottweiler injured a 15-month-old girl, police said. She was taken to Henderson Hospital where she died.
Details of the girl's injuries were not released.
Animal Control officers took the dog and it was euthanized "per the owner's request," the police said.
The homeowner where the incident happened spoke briefly to FOX5 and said it was his granddaughter who was killed and that he was heartbroken and in shock.
He said the family was at home and they don't know what happened. He said his granddaughter has always been around large dogs, including that one that bit her.
“I mean it's a sad thing to know that your kid got mauled by an animal,” neighbor Michael Seed said. “It hurts not only that it took a life but the owners of that animal - it's kind of like their child too so I hate to see that something like that happens.”
“It's never really been aggressive,” Seed said about the Rottweiler. “I've never heard it bark. It's been there numerous times.”
The investigation was on-going; check back for details.
