LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police responded to a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in which a 3-year-old girl was critically injured.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, on Oct. 31 around 8:22 p.m., the toddler crossed Doolittle Street near Martin Luther King and Lake Mead boulevard, when a white van turned westbound onto Doolittle.
The vehicle struck her and then left the scene. A description of the vehicle was not immediately available.
Police said the toddler was taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition but was stable.
Editor's note: Las Vegas police initially said the child was 2.
