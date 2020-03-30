LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 2-year-old is in critical condition Monday afternoon after nearly drowning in the east valley, police said.
Officers were on scene about 3 p.m. March 30 on Charnut Lane, near Pecos Road and Owens Avenue.
The toddler was taken to UMC Pediatrics in critical condition. Detectives from LVMPD's Abuse Neglect Section were investigating.
No additional details were released. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.