On Nov. 21, 1980, a massive fire at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip claimed the lives of 87 people.
The fire remains one of the largest fires in the history of the Las Vegas Fire Department, according to department spokesman Tim Szymanski.
An unidentified hotel guest of the MGM Grand Hotel is aided by Air Force personel as he is lifted from the balcony of the hotel to a U.S Air Force helicopter in Las Vegas on Nov. 21, 1980.
Szymanski said nearly every LVFD unit and personnel responded to the massive blaze.
The fire started in the lower portion of the hotel and in the casino area, causing hundreds of hotel guests to be trapped on the upper floors of the 26-story hotel.
Because of the blaze, many fire codes were changed in southern Nevada, making it one of the safest places in the world now when it comes to fire safety, Szymanski said.
It is the second largest loss of life in a hotel fire in U.S. history, according to Szymanski.
Large military helicopter sits on field near the burning MGM Grand Hotel.
Fire Captian Roy Walsh, of the Clark County Fire Department, walks by the marquee advertising the MGM Hotel theater on Nov. 22, 1980.
Fire investigators and photographers look over the interior of the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino after a massive fire that killed 87 people.
Fire fighters walk through the charred remains of the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino after a fire that killed 87 people on Nov. 21, 1980.
This photograph shows a portion of the burned interior of the casino floor at the MGM Grand Hotel Casino in Las Vegas, Nv. on Nov. 22, 1980.
The charred remains of a chandelier at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino after a fire that killed 87 people on Nov. 21, 1980.
Firefighters remove the remains of one of the victims of the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino fire. Hundreds of other people were injured. An electrical short started the fire.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Thirty-nine years ago today, on Nov. 21, 1980, 87 people were killed and more than 700 were injured as a result of a fire at the MGM Grand Hotel — now Ballys — on the Las Vegas Strip, according to Clark County.
The electrical fire started in a deli on the casino level. The fire and smoke spread upward through the hotel's ventilation system. As a result, many people were killed by smoke or carbon monoxide, the county said.
