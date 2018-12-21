LAS VEGAS -- The rush is on to get home for the holidays. AAA estimates 112 million people are traveling this year. That’s one-third of Americans.
McCarran International Airport saw a steady stream of people on Friday. Las Vegas is ranked one of the top destinations for warm weather. But an airport spokesperson said this holiday is all about the locals and the people coming home to see their families.
“Through January 2, we’re expecting more than 1.7 million people coming through McCarran,” spokesperson Christine Crews said.
FOX5 spoke to travelers about their trips.
“I think it’s the mix of coming into Vegas and the holidays, everyone seemed to be pretty happy,” one man said.
McCarran Airport is used to seeing crowds of tourists, but this time, “it’s more locals,” Crews said. “And they’re using a different part of our airport. For example, our passenger pick up curb will be busier than usual.”
Locals waited for their loved ones with smiles and signs in hand.
“I’m so happy. I just thank God that I’m here,” one local who enlisted in the Army said. “I hear they have a lot of Christmas gifts for me, so I’m looking forward to that! Filipino food, too!”
While everyone wants to rush home, McCarran Airport has some tips to help make your travels merry and bright.
“We’ve had a lot of people get into crashes in and around the airport,” Crews said.
So pack your patience and don’t forget the presents.
“Hopefully they made it here safely!” one traveler said.
TSA suggests leave those gifts unwrapped until you get home.
“While they’re certainly allowed, if there is a need for future inspection, they may have to unwrap your item,” Crews said. “And who wants that beautiful work undone?”
The next big wave coming into Vegas will be on Thursday and Friday before the ball drops.
“New Year’s Eve,” Crews said. “We’re a renown destination around the world. Everyone wants to come and party here. So as we see an uptick, it will be closer to New Year’s Eve.”
The parking lot at Terminal 3 filled up on Friday. Crews said it’s another reminder to build in extra time if you are traveling.
The lightest days to travel will be Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
