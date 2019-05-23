LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A time and date has been set for the 2019 Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl, the final installment of the bowl game at Sam Boyd Stadium.
The bowl game will be played Saturday, Dec. 21 at 4:30 p.m. at Sam Boyd Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC.
As with previous years, the game will feature the top choice from the Mountain West versus a Pac-12 team.
"We are on the first Saturday of bowl season again this year, which has been a great spot for us," said Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl Executive Director John Saccenti in a statement. “Moving to the late afternoon will put us in the coveted ABC primetime slot on the East Coast, which shows the attractiveness of our game being played in the Entertainment Capital of the World.”
In last year's Las Vegas Bowl, No. 19 Fresno State beat Arizona State 31-20.
Bowl game tickets go on sale July 8 and prices will range from $35-$250.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.