LAUGHLIN (FOX5) -- The time change near the border of Nevada and Arizona has became a source of frustration for people who live nearby.
In Laughlin, the two states are only separated by the Colorado River. While it only takes minutes to get across, the time of day changes by one hour since Arizona does not observe daylight savings.
“It’s a little confusing. In regard to doctors appointments and things like that you have to do in Bullhead City,” said Laughlin resident Claudia Padilla.
People like Kim Peters, who owns a floral shop, said people who live in the area adjust the way they order flowers to accommodate the time change.
“I need to have a delivery by 12 o’clock Nevada or 12 o’clock Arizona. They let us know what time it’s supposed to be delivered on," said Peters.
The floral shop also has a small chapel for people who want to get married and the time difference has led to confusion among brides and grooms.
“I’ve had them an hour early, an hour late, and on time, all at the same time,” said Peters.
Peters said cell phone towers will automatically change the time on your phone to whichever side of the river your on, but she finds that to be confusing and manually keeps her phone on Arizona time where she lives and works.
“You have get used to it,” said Peters.
