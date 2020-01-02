LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you haven't had a chance to check out Tim Burton's exhibit at the Neon Museum, you're in luck.
As a result of ongoing demand, "Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum" has been extended through April 12, according to the museum.
The exhibit had initially been scheduled to run through Feb. 15.
In celebration of the extension, Tim Burton will return to the Neon Museum on Tuesday, Jan. 21 to sign copies of the brand-new exhibition catalog ($29.99), as well as his books “The Art of Tim Burton” ($75) and “The Napkin Art of Tim Burton: things you think about in a bar” ($19.99). The event begins at 1:30 p.m.
Advance registration for the book-signing is required and may be done at www.neonmuseum.org beginning Jan. 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. P.S.T.
The "Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum" exhibit features sculptural and digital installations that celebrate Tim Burton's links to Las Vegas and its historical neon heritage.
The artworks are displayed in the museum's Neon Boneyard an incorporated into the "Brilliant!" spectacle. The works will play into the museum's landmark sign collection, which was prominently featured in Burton's 1996 film "Mars Attacks!," according to organizers.
