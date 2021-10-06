LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Couples can creep into love at The Little Vegas Chapel this month.
A zombie "Elvis" officiant, performed by Steve Connolly, and dead flower bouquets are part of the spooky ceremony option at The Little Vegas Chapel between Oct. 25 and Nov. 1.
Brides can walk down the aisle under a black veil and snap photos with skeletons in those iconic pink Cadillacs.
The chapel is also hosting a costume contest on their Instagram account, @thelittlevegaschapel, for all October weddings.
Ceremony slots are limited. Call 702-385-5683 for a reservation. The chapel can be found at 1330 S 3rd St.
