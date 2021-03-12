LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those who didn't purchase tickets for the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas yet are out of luck, as the event has sold out.
"Immediately after going on sale, Life is Beautiful has sold out of tickets in record time," organizers said in a news release.
The release notes that tickets sold out approximately six months before the festival gates open. The event is being held Sept. 17-19.
“We are overjoyed by the result and can't wait to give every member of our community the experience that they've been craving for over a year,” said David Oehm, CEO of Life is Beautiful.
Taking over 18 city blocks of downtown Las Vegas, organizers say the 2021 festival will expand its lasting cultural impact on the area and provide fans with more than 60 established and emerging artists, world-renowned culinary offerings, public art and more.
“This is bigger than Life is Beautiful. This is a big moment for our city and for our industry,” said Justin Weniger, Partner at Life is Beautiful.
