Clear your calendar, pizza lovers. Tickets are on sale now for the inaugural Las Vegas Pizza Festival.
The event, which is being held from 1-4 p.m. on Nov 16, will offer attendees a chance to enjoy unlimited sample slices from more than 20 of Las Vegas' top pizza shops, according to a news release. The pizza festival will be held at the Industrial Event Space, 2330 Industrial Road.
Each chef will showcase their unique signature style of handcrafted pie, from classic Sicilian and Grandma to modern Detroit, New York, Chicago and more, along with gluten-free and vegetarian varieties.
Founded in partnership with the Las Vegas Pizza Alliance, participants include Good Pie, Pizza Rock, Metro Pizza, Naked City Pizza Shop, Amore Taste of Chicago, Settebello Pizzeria, among many others.
General admission tickets are $45 per person or $50 for general admission adult and one child under eight years old. VIP tickets are $85 and include early entry at 12 p.m., complimentary beer and wine and additional culinary bites in the VIP lounge, a news release said.
Visit vegaspizzafest.com for more information or to purchase tickets.
