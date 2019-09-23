Bad news for those still hoping to get their hands on tickets to Electric Daisy Carnival 2020 in Las Vegas: Tickets are sold out.
Organizers for the festival announced on Monday that general admission, general admission+ and VIP tickets for the 2020 event sold out less than 48 hours after officially going on sale.
Tickets selling out approximately eight months before the festival gates open — and prior to the release of a lineup — marks a milestone for the festival ahead of its 10-year celebration Under the Electric Sky, organizers said in a news release.
THANK YOU, HEADLINERS! #EDCLV2020 is 100% SOLD OUT! 🎉🎡 We’ll See YOU Under the Electric Sky! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xrqFWuCDsV— EDC (@EDC_LasVegas) September 22, 2019
EDC said next year's event, which is being held May 15-17, 2020, will be the most enhanced experience that Insomniac has produced.
