Look back at MGM Grand fire that killed 85

On Nov. 21, 1980, a massive fire at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip claimed the lives of 87 people.

 AP Photo/Reed Saxon

Look back at MGM Grand fire that killed 87

1 of 14

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Thirty-nine years ago Thursday, on Nov. 21, 1980, 87 people were killed and more than 700 were injured as a result of a fire at the MGM Grand Hotel — now Ballys — on the Las Vegas Strip, according to Clark County

The electrical fire started in a deli on the casino level. The fire and smoke spread upward through the hotel's ventilation system. As a result, many people were killed by smoke or carbon monoxide, the county said. 

The MGM Grand fire and the Las Vegas Hilton fire three months later led to a series of stricter fire regulations in Clark County

According to Clark County, properties on the Strip now must meet some of the most extensive fire regulations in the world. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.